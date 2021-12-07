Yusuf’s Claim Vindicates PDP’s Stance on Osun 2018 Election, Says Party

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Osun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday posited that former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Lasun Yusuf, has spoken truth to history by openly affirming that the 2018 governorship election in the state was violently rigged.

Speaking yesterday, the Chairman of the state PDP, Hon Sunday Bisi spoke on Yusuf’s recent statement on Osun State rigged elections, saying it was through a convoluted rerun declared almost at gunpoint by a visibly worried Professor Joseph Fuwape, the then state returning officer for Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The chairman said the PDP found the courageous claim of Yusuf as a vindication of the party, and what the world knows as the truth behind the flawed election.

Bisi stressed that such revelation, though not new to the party, further clears doubt that the last election was stolen from the Osun people as well as the PDP.

According to him “This explains the mismatch in policies and a glaring absence of any meaningful progress recorded in Osun State in the last three years. This much was highlighted by Yusuf in the interview, who bluntly submitted that the wrongfully imposed choice on Osun people, Gboyega Oyetola, made no reasonable impact in the state in the last three years.”

He equally remarked that for “us in Osun State PDP, we cannot agree less with this conclusion, and consider this a more reason to invite stakeholders across board to come together in salvaging the state from this hopeless situation.”

Bisi emphasised that beyond all forms of hollow partisanship or political coloration, it is time to consider rescuing state from wicked and clueless elements in the APC, which he said Yusuf courageously analysed to be inept and “more invested in shipping our resources elsewhere than using it to benefit the state.”

The state PDP chairman noted that “in the last three years, Osun State has maintained a slugging pace in term of development even with mysterious quantum of indebtedness woven round the breathing nerve of the state economy, and when it comes to the welfare of the people, bare face lies and disgraceful propaganda have been a regular pattern of this remote-controlled government. “The only thing Oyetola has succeeded in doing in three years is deploying privileges of his office to settle personal scores with his erstwhile boss and former Governor, Rauf Aregbesola.”

He said sadly, while Oyetola wasted time on whom to blame for his lacklustre performance, the people of the state are the one suffering the crippling indignity. “Indeed, this is not the way our state should go,” he said.

He, therefore, called on the people to remain resolute in giving PDP the required supports “to show this inept government out next year so that we can rescue the state and return it on the path of progress and development.”

