Sterling Homes Launches D’avalon With Ground Breaking Ceremony

Sterling Homes, Nigeria’s leading property development company on Saturday, 4th December, 2021 officially launched her affordable residential housing project known as D’avalon at Bogije, Ibeju Lekki, Lagos.

The launch featured a grand groundbreaking ceremony and was graced by many notable personalities including property developers, partner realtors, investors and members of the press.

D’avalon features 3 Units of 4 Bedroom Terrace Duplexes with BQ developed inside the renowned Beechwood Estate at Bogije, Ibeju-lekki, conceptualized to provide the highest level of comfort to residents and to make the homeownership process seamless and flexible for Nigerians.

In his opening remark, Dr Kunle Adeyemi, the CEO of Sterling Homes stated that the launch of D’avalon is one of the many initiatives taken by the development company to provide affordable and comfortable housing for Nigerians and to fast-track their home ownership dreams.

He said: “Sterling Homes remains committed to developing the highest quality housing possible. When we introduced D’avalon we set out with the goal of contributing our quota to solving the huge housing deficit problem in Nigeria. With an estimated 17 million housing deficit recorded in the country, we decided to build exceptional and affordable housing units to bridge this gap. We believe in interrogating the challenges at every point in the housing value-chain and providing credible answers and solutions to meet the needs of our customers

“What we are doing with D’avalon is taking one step further in the right direction by introducing smart mini communities across Lagos, that we can start and complete within the shortest duration. We define smart as luxurious and heightened comfort using technology and every space at D’avalon has been carefully designed to achieve both while retaining its affordability.

“Sterling Homes remains committed to turning dreams into reality by providing affordable homes for Nigerians, with a core focus on innovative designs that resonate with comfort and ease. We see a future where luxury blends with affordability.”

Engr. Adeniyi Adebola, the company’s project manager further explained that the estate had been conceived and designed as an instrument to create comfort for its potential owners. In terms of payment plan he stated that the company has structured easy and scalable payment options for clients and investors.

“D’avalon provides smart, affluent living experiences with innovative housing solutions and efficient service delivery. It is strategically located at Ibeju Lekki and residents and investors would enjoy a leisure experience as well the presence of tourist centres and top schools in Nigeria like the Beechwood Estate, Mayfair Estate, Greenspring School, Corona School, Omu Resort and Lakowe Lakes amongst others. The property title is Certificate of Occupancy.

“This project has been structured to help Nigerians easily purchase their homes. We have structured a flexible payment package that allows subscribers to extend their payment up to 12 months by simply making a NGN 3,500,000 down payment,” Adebola explained.

Sterling Homes is a property development company providing affordable housing projects across strategic locations in Nigeria with a vision to make the homeownership affordable and accessible to every Nigerian with affordable payment options at the barest minimum.

