Investment One Emerges Innovative Investment Company of The Year

Leading financial services company, Investment One Limited has emerged the Most Innovative Investment Firm of the year for innovations such as USSD code (*5678) My bank statement, others in the country.

The BusinessDay, Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards seeks to identify and celebrate the financial institutions and leaders that have excelled across a number of areas, including financial performance, shareholder value creation, brand value accretion, corporate governance, sustainability, employment of new technology, compliance, innovation, and contribution to the industry’s overall growth.

Investment One, with it’s various areas of excellent services across all sectors of the economy such as USSD code (*5678) My bank statement, Toll free line, Investment education, Virtual Investment Simulator, Easy Invest, among other notable inventions.

Nicholas Nyamali the Group Managing Director, also won the Investment CEO of the year for leading the company to its innovative performance and his exceptional leadership in building a recognised brand.

Ziing on the other hand won the Best Investment and Personal finance app of the year as one of the only apps that have various investment offerings from Equities, to savings to mutual funds and dollars investments while also allowing you pay bills like DStv, airtime purchases etc

