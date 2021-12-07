BEYOND JUSTICE FOR SYLVESTER OROMONI

There is need to institute a regime of rigorous regulation of private educational institutions

In recent times, there has been a statistical increase in either death or severe bodily injury resulting from acts of bullying and deliberate violence on school children in the hands of their peers. The story of the 12-year-old Sylvester Oromoni fatally bullied at Dowen College in Lagos is in a new class because it happened in a private school setting. The circumstances surrounding this death have been complicated by contradictory narratives from the authorities of Dowen College. They seem to have chosen corporate image mitigation over and above the communication of a heartfelt human loss and avoidable tragedy.

When parents entrust the welfare of their young children into the hands of an expensive private school, the least they expect is that the authorities would pay close attention to the welfare and wellbeing of the minors entrusted to their care. Dowen College failed disastrously in this elementary role.

Meanwhile, there is a likelihood that the increase in instances and cases of bullying and violence in boarding schools across the country may be a spin-off of the general prevalence of violence, intimidation, and impunity in the wider society. In the case of private institutions, it does seem that the profit motive which lies at the root of the viral establishment of these colleges may have swamped the need to inculcate discipline and certain core values of tolerance and fellow feeling among the children. Instead, school proprietors and administrators tend to treat children to whom they have a duty of care more like products in a human assembly line that churns out certificate hungry youth with little humanity and responsible upbringing.

The Lagos State government has taken the right step in shutting down Dowen College to investigate what really happened to young Sylvester. The state should do even more. The investigation should be handled by the police and relevant judicial and educational authorities to get to the root of what is clearly a tragic mishap. Irrespective of the outcome of this investigation, however, the case of young citizen Sylvester has brought to the fore the need to institute a regime of rigorous regulation of private educational institutions around the country.

It is not just enough to erect fancy edifices and charge astronomical fees to attract the patronage of status-hungry parents. State educational authorities must insist that these schools have on their staff qualified guidance counselors and experienced teachers who understand the psychology of the young ones entrusted to their care. In addition, health centres and sick bays in such schools must be well equipped and manned by qualified and experienced para-medical personnel who can respond to the needs of these young citizens in a timely and professional manner. In all, a more rigorous regime of school regulation and stricter registration requirement is now needed.

Even after registration and licensing, the operating licenses of private educational institutions should be subject to annual renewal with the implicit provision that such licenses can be withdrawn if there is reasonable representation from a body of parents that an institution is failing in its primary responsibilities to its patrons especially the children whose upbringing and welfare remains the basis for the existence of these schools in the first place.

The greatest justice that we as a public can do to the memory of Sylvester is to insist that the welfare and well-being of our young citizens are not sacrificed on the altar of profit by school proprietors. As a nation, it would not be out of place for us to prod the National Assembly to consider a legislation against all forms of bullying in our educational institutions with relevant sanctions against both enabling school authorities and the participating bullies themselves.

