Solewant Showcases Cutting-edge Technologies

Peter Uzoho

Solewant Group, a major original engineering equipment manufacturer and oil services firm has showcased its cutting-edge Pipe Coating and Fabrication facility and capabilities to its teeming clients, prospects, financial partners and the general public.

At its 2021 Business Open Day, an annual programme held to celebrate the companies successes, which was held at the Solewant Fabrication Yard in Eleme-Onne, Rivers State, the company assured its partners of continuing topnotch service.

Highlight of the event was the touring of the company’s facilities including the polyethylene and polypropylene pipe coating plant, concrete weight coating plant, the fabrication shop and the state-of-the art laboratory, by the guests and clients.

The Group Managing Director of Solewant Group, Mr. Solomon Ewanehi, who led the company’s staff and partners to celebrate the day, said the occasion was an opportunity for the partners to view the upgrades done in the facilities in the last five years since the pipe coating facility was inaugurated.

“Open Day is our clients service day. It is important to appreciate our clients for the support and patronage and to thank God for His grace. I thank everyone that contributed to the growth of Solewant Group.

“With prayers like this, we are strong and healthy to carry out our operations. We pray that we have more jobs to run the facility, he said,” Ewanehi stated.

The Group Executive Director, Solewant Group, Aganren Matthew, said the journey for the company had been tremendous, adding, “it is natural to always ask for more”.

Acknowledging that there had been challenges along the line, he said the company had always overcome them.

On his part, the General Manager-Technical, FJC- Solewant Group, Mr. Joseph Igbinosa, said the Open Day was meant to give glory to God for his mercy these five years and appreciate the group’s customers.

The Chairman, Host Families Landlord Association and former Eleme Local Government Council Chairman, Chief David Saloka, who disclosed the role he played in securing the site for the Solewant Industrial Area, expressed his conviction that the company would record profitability in the next two years.

Extolling the virtues of Ewanehi, Saloka pointed out that Solewant, which is full of innovative ideas, would record phenomenal success.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

