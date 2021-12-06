Ousted Myanmar Leader, Suu Kyi, Sentenced to Four Years in Prison for Breaking Covid Rules

Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been sentenced to four years in prison, in the first in a series of verdicts that could jail her for life.

She was found guilty on charges of inciting dissent and breaking Covid rules under a natural disasters law.

Ms Suu Kyi faces 11 charges in total, all of which she has denied.

She has been under house arrest since February when the military launched a coup, toppling her elected civilian government and detaining leaders.

It is not clear when or if Ms Suu Kyi will be placed in prison.

Co-defendant Win Myint, the former president and Ms Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) party ally, was also jailed on Monday for four years under the same charges.

Suu Kyi ‘struggling’

The 76-year-old has been slapped with an array of charges, including multiple counts of corruption and violating the official secrets act.

Little has been seen or heard of her apart from her brief court appearances.

A spokesman for the newly formed National Unity Government, a group made up of pro-democracy figures and opponents of the coup, had earlier told the BBC Ms Suu Kyi was struggling.

“She is not OK… military generals are preparing for 104 years of sentences for her in prison. They want her to die in prison,” Dr Sasa said.

The military had seized power alleging voter fraud in general election held last year in which the NLD won by a landslide.

BBC

