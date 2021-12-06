LAWSAN Board Nullifies Election of New Executive

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Board of the Law Students’ Association of Nigeria (LAWSAN) has nullified the Election and Convention which purportedly produced Michael Arinze and other persons now parading themselves as executive, senate and appointees of the Association.

The Secretary to the Board of LAWSAN, Mohammed Kime, in a statement in Abuja on Monday, said a new timetable for election to the National Executive Council and Legislative Arm of LAWSAN shall be released before 20th of December 2021.

Kime also disclosed that the Board suspended one of its members, Emmanuel Nwobodo, over his failure and refusal to appear before a disciplinary committee set up to investigate a petition against him.

According to him, the actions of the Board followed resolutions reached at its inaugural meeting held on December 2, 2021, in Abuja.

Those present at the meeting, according to the statement, include Blessing Agbomhere, Mohammed Kime, Zainab Mukhtar, Sowari Dikibo, Dhikrullah Olarinoye and Ibrahim Ibrahim.

For the purpose of accountability and transparency, according to Kime, the Board resolved to open a “Corporate Account in the name of LAWSAN in any reputable and youth-friendly Nigerian Bank to receive all gifts and donations to the Association.”

He added that a fund raising dinner to generate resources for the Association shall be held on or before 30th of December 2021.

LAWSAN scribe said the Board also resolved that 30th day of November of every year shall be the official anniversary date of LAWSAN.

The Board, according to him, noted that LAWSAN is opened to all students studying law in Nigerian Accredited Universities.

He said the Board insisted that membership of LAWSAN is based on compliance with the LAWSAN Identification Law, saying “LAWSAN Identification Law is hereby adopted and ratified.”

