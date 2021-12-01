SGF: 60 % of FG’s Overhead in Three Years Wasted on Travels, Honoraria, Consumables

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha has echoed federal government’s concern that about 60 per cent of its overhead expenditure from 2012 to 2014, was spent on travels, honoraria, maintenance, local and international training, welfare, office stationery and consumables, among others.

He expressed the worry yesterday at the Third National Anti-Corruption Summit held at the State House, Banquet Hall, Abuja.

He said systemic corruption, which has permeated the fabric of society must be flushed out of governance because it prevents government from maximising its potential of providing good governance for the people with available little resources, especially at the time of COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the SGF, recent data from the Budget Office alluded that: “Actual MDAs recurrent spending is still on the rise viz. from N3.61 trillion in 2015 to N5.26 trillion in 2018 and N7.91 trillion in 2020.”

He said the Buhari-led administration has been unrelenting in making sure that the country’s little resources would no longer be budgeted and used for frivolities, hidden in fake projects, unnecessary travel, wasteful overhead costs, meaningless capital projects and remuneration of ghost workers.

“We also remain focused on getting back our resources that have found their ways into the private pockets of those who fraudulently orchestrate the budget process for their selfish desires,” he said.

Mustapha said government concerns have always been how it will continuously reflect and take measures to mitigate the negative consequences of unrestrained cost of governance.

He said the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) was doing a lot to prevent and recover of diverted or stolen public funds by building the capacity of MDAs to resist corrupt practices and promoting ethical values through the National Ethics and Integrity Policy of government.

He listed some of the capacity building measures to include system study and review of operations of MDAs, corruption risk assessment and the establishment of anti-corruption monitoring units in all MDAs.

Mustapha said recovery of public funds in recent years have demonstrated the strong resolve of government to stem financial hemorrhages and promote initiatives towards curbing illicit financial flows.

He urged the ICPC to strive to eliminate corruption from governance and strengthen fiscal transparency rather than focus on pursuing the money after it has taken flight.

