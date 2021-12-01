Omicron: NCDC Begins Contact Tracing

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said it has begun contact tracing in respect of the three persons who tested positive for COVID19 Omicron variant.

The move to carry out contact tracing followed the confirmation of the first positive case of Omicron by the agency Wednesday morning.

The agency however warned that the possibility of more cases being detected in the country cannot be ruled out since Omicron variant was now widespread globally given the increasing number of countries reporting the variant.

It said that it had activated its contact tracing mechanism by undertaking a follow up to ensure isolation, linkage to clinical care of the affected persons.

In addition, NCDC said that “contact tracing and other relevant response activities had commenced”.

The centre said that arrangements were also being made to notify the country where travel originated according to the provisions of the International Health Regulations.

While breaking the news of the detection of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, NCDC said samples of three persons with history of travel to South Africa were confirmed positive after the results of the tests were out.

The statement issued by the agency said: “In line with the routine travel test required of all international travelers and genomic sequencing at the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) through its National Reference Laboratory (NRL), Abuja –Nigeria confirmed its first case of the Omicron variant, also known as the B.1.1.529 lineage”.

“This genomic surveillance has now identified and confirmed Nigeria’s first cases of the

B.1.1.529 SARS-CoV-2 lineage, now known as the Omicron variant.

“Samples obtained for

the stipulated day two test for all travelers to Nigeria were positive for this variant in three

persons with history of travel to South Africa. These cases were recent arrivals in the

country in the past week.

NCDC further said that it was conducting sequencing of all blood samples of SARS-COV-2 positive travelers from all countries, especially those from countries that have reported the Omicron variant already.

NCDC statement reads: “Since reports of the emergence of this Omicron variant, the Federal Ministry of Health

through the NCDC has intensified public health response measures to COVID-19 in Nigeria. The national travel advisory has also been revised by the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 and now requires all inbound travelers to Nigeria present a

negative COVID-19 test result done not more than 48hrs before departure.

‘Pre-booking and payment for all day 2 and day 7 COVID-19 PCR tests are prerequisites for travel.

In addition, all outbound passengers regardless of the requirements of destination countries are expected to present evidence of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR test done not later than 48 hours before departure.

“We appeal to Nigerians to adhere strictly to these travel protocols and other public safety measures to protect themselves, families, friends, the community at large and to prevent a fourth wave of COVID-19 in the country as we combat the pandemic and these emerging variants including the Delta variant’.

