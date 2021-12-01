Kebbi First Lady Seeks Executive’s Endorsement of Law against Gender Violence

Ismail Adebayo in Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State First Lady, Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu, has commenced a 16-day campaign against gender violence, and sought the state governor’s support to sign its bill into law in the state.

She said Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, is very supportive of the fight against gender violence in the state.

The first lady said: “He is willing to sign it into law to make sure that it’s part of our laws in the state, and we will see to that within a very short time.”

She commended the state lawmakers, judiciary, security agencies and the media for what she described as their unrelenting support for the actualisation of the bills.

Mrs. Bagudu, however, expressed worry on the passage of the gender violence law and its implementation, because according to her, “over 80 percent of Nigerians reside in rural areas, and don’t know about laws.

“They are governed by their own laws, laws of the society, laws of their religion or laws of their culture.

“And these laws that we have in the justice system do not mean so much to them, but I do agree that we need to have a sane society where these laws form the foundation of giving access to justice for our people, and that’s why we fought hard to ensure that these laws are there.”

The first lady, during the walk campaign which was flagged off at the Emir’s Palace in Birnin Kebbi with NGOs, civil society groups, students and other stakeholders, said to end gender-based violence the country, Nigerians needs to begins with creating awareness to ensure that the people know what is right and what is wrong.

She commended the Technical Working Group against GVB, civil society groups, NGOs, students and other stakeholders over their support for the campaign against gender violence.

Also, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Women Development, Hajiya Zara’u Abubakar Wali, said the 16 days of activism against gender-based violence in the state was designed to educate the public on gender-based violence. “They are also meant to stress the need for people to act fast, by speaking out against it,” she said.

