Dubai’s DET Unveils D’banj as Official Artist of AfroZons Soundoff

By Vanessa Obioha

On the heels of his newly released album, ‘Stress Free (Chapter 1)’ Nigerian music superstar Dapo Oyebanjo, better known as D’banj has been unveiled as the official Afrobeat artist of the AfroZons Dubai Soundoff. The announcement was made recently by Dubai’s Department for Economy and Tourism, DET formerly known as Dubai Tourism.

Scheduled for March 2022, Afrozons Dubai Soundoff serves as an avenue for Afrobeat lovers around the world to have a stress-free time while experiencing the greatness of Dubai. It is in line with the department’s mission to increase the awareness of Dubai among global audiences and to attract tourists and inward investment into the emirate.

“The AfroZons Dubai Soundoff has received incredible feedback across all markets since its launch. We are very proud of what has been accomplished until this day and the partnership between DET, Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism and our partner AfroZons has proven to be very successful,” said Chief Executive Officer of Dubai’s DET, Issam Kazim.

He also spoke loftily about having D’banj on board the project.

“We are excited to announce another milestone in the Soundoff, which is having D’banj join us as the lead musician for this incredible project. We are convinced that his energy and positive attitude are a great fit for our brand and that he will take this project to the next level. We are thankful to have D’banj aboard for this journey and we are certain that we can create an outstanding and memorable event together in Dubai early 2022.”

“I have always said content is the new crude oil and it takes people to create content,” added D’banj. “This is why I love what Dubai’s DET and AfroZons are doing here. After the global Covid-19 pandemic people and economies are trying to bounce back, stress-free. The AfroZons Dubai Soundoff drives that purpose by bringing people together in a stress-free environment. I am excited to be part of this project and look forward to the many ways we can make the Dubai Soundoff a massive success.”

AfroZons will feature celebrity radio hosts and will officially kick off on March 3 and run till March 9, 2022.

