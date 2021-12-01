Defamation: Journalist Drags Nasarawa, Newspaper to Court

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The Director-General of Media to the governor of Nasarawa State, Mr. Yakubu Lamai; Daily Trust Newspaper, and the state government have been dragged to court by a former staff member of the Daily Trust Newspaper, Ibraheem Hamza Muhammad, over alleged defamation of character.

Muhammad, former state correspondent of the Daily Trust Newspapers, has taken the three parties to court through his lawyer, M. A. Danmama.

At the commencement of the hearing at the state High Court in New Karu yesterday, the claimant said he had investigated and balanced a story which was published in the online platform of Daily Trust titled: ‘No single ventilator but Nasarawa buys N500m cars for lawmakers’.

Therefore, Muhammad is pleading the court to grant him damages of N300 million over the alleged defamation of his character.

In their separate responses, lawyers to the first, second and third defendants, Felix Dza and E.J Ittah, and that of the fourth defendant, F.C. Uzowuru, moved a motion for extension of time to file their defence.

The motion was granted by the court presided by Justice Hannatu Kabir, who consequently adjourned the case to January 27, 2022.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

