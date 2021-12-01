Buhari Mourns Murdered Policemen, Assures Peace would Return to Troubled Areas

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, mourned two police officers, who were gruesomely murdered in the South East allegedly by men of Easter Security Network, the security arm of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

He, however, gave an assurance that peace would soon return to all troubled areas experiencing all forms of insecurity across the country.

The President, in a statement by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, sympathised with families of policemen and lamented the horrific nature of the bloodletting, which he said indicated that some minds were completely overtaken by hatred, and reduced to the basest level imaginable.

Noting that the three abducted policemen, two of whom were later brutally executed, were serving the country, and providing security to those, who ironically turned against them, President Buhari sent heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for God’s comfort in their deep sorrow.

He equally sympathised with all those, who had lost their loved ones in the different theatres of insecurity that had rocked the country thus far, charging them to take solace in the inevitable victory of good over evil.

While areas where insecurity was once fiercest in the country experience some measures of calm now, the president assured the people that the same would be replicated round the country, and the people would no longer mourn and sorrow from wanton loss of lives.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

