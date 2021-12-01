Breaking: Nigeria Confirms First Case of Omicron as 2 Travellers from South Africa Test Positive

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed the first case of Omicron variant of COVID19 virus in the country.

A statement issued Wednesday morning by the agency said:

“In line with the routine travel test required of all international travelers and genomic sequencing at the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) through its National Reference Laboratory (NRL), Abuja –Nigeria confirmed its first case of the Omicron variant, also known as the B.1.1.529 lineage”.

It said the Genomic sequencing of positive cases from routine day two test for all travelers to Nigeria identified two cases of Omicron variant among travelers from South Africa who arrived in Nigeria in the last week.

More details later…

