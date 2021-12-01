Benue Decries Loss of Revenue Through Illegal Ways

George Okoh In Makurdi

Benue State Government has decried the rate at which revenue meant for the state government is being diverted through ways like illegal collections, multiple taxation by several unapproved groups among others.

Hence, government has warned some Ministries Deparrtment Agencies (MDAS) who are in the habit of diverting monies collected from Pay as you earn (PAYE) to desist from this unwholesome practice as it contravenes the State revenue generation laws.

Governor Samuel Ortom, who read the riot out in a communique issued at the end of revenue generation stakeholders meeting held in Makurdi, yesterday , also warned local government chairmen to henceforth, desist from multiple taxations in their council areas which discourage traders from coming into Benue State to buy produce and directly has led to waste and decline in internally generated revenue (IGR) base of the State.

The communiqué, which was also signed by the Secretary to the State Government Prof. Anthony Ijohor and the Speaker of the State Assembly Titus Uba further called for the dismantling of illegal revenue collection checkpoints forthwith, averring that any person or group of persons caught operating such illegal revenue collection checkpoints shall be punished.

“The state government through the executive council will without delay send an amendment to the State House of Assembly to plug the loopholes in the existing law that have left gaps for revenue leakages.

“That all revenues collected by Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) must be paid into the State Consolidated Revenue Fund according to the law.

“That the Office of the Secretary of the State Government (SSG) should convene a meeting between the Board of Internal Revenue Service (BIRS) and Local Government Chairmen to know the revenue items accruing to local Government and State in order to streamline the collection of same.

“Any person irrespective of how highly placed you may be who violates the Revenue Law shall be sanctioned”, Ortom sternly warned.

