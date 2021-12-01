Benin University Institute Holds Maiden Matriculation, Promises Qualitative Learning

Benin University Institute Matriculate Students, Promises Qualitative Learning

The Benin University Institute (IUB) has assured stakeholders of the institution of a qualitative and unrivalled learning opportunity.

The institution gave the assurance at its maiden matriculation ceremony for the 2020/2021 academic session for undergraduate degree programme.

The matriculation ceremony, alongside international honour and awards for humanitarian works within and outside the shores of Nigeria held at Cotonou, Benin.

Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof Albert Gandonou congratulated the students on the feat while assuring parents of best performance.

Commenting, the English Director of the university, Dr Takon Samuel Ojong, said, “Our motive is to be identified with successful business mogul and industry giant for the sake of career and professional marriage with our students and their career, so as to expose them to employable opportunities as well as recognise these individuals’ impact in the society towards nation building, human capital development and economic impact to human lives”.

Ojong added, “Our objectives are in two important points- first is to provide students with higher quality education and training in line with employment opportunities in order to promote a harmonious and effective integration of graduates and secondly, to offer further training or postgraduate training to the development of actors working in companies, public services, and non-governmental organizations.

Prominent business leaders from Nigeria and Cameroun were among award recipients in recognition of their contribution to economic development in their home countries and abroad.

Some of the recipients included: Dr (Mrs) Titilope Ejimagwa, Dr Kingsley Azonobi, Dr Oke Akinsewa Abioye, Dr Hyeladi Haruna and Charles Inojie.

Others are : Dr Nkiruka Duru, Gbenga Ogbeide, Sandrine Nchotu and Jennifer Etito Oyubu.

The Institut Universitaire du Bénin (IUB) has an International English and French Language Center which welcomes Students of all nationalities for the learning of Foreign Languages, English for French speakers and French for Anglophones

