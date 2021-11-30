STL Trustees Named Trustee Company of The Year

STL Trustees Limited has emerged as the Trustee of the Year in the 9th edition of the Businessday Banks’ and other Financial Institutions’ (BAFI) Awards.

This is the fourth consecutive time STL Trustees will be recognized as Trustee of the year since the inception of the award category. The company was also adjudged the winner of the Family Governance and Wealth Structuring Company of the Year award.

These latest BAFI awards are coming on the heels of some other awards and recognitions received by the Company in the course of the year including the “Africa Trustee Company of the Year” by Instinct Business at an award ceremony which held in Accra, Ghana recently, “Innovative Trustee Company Of The Year” by Marketing Edge Publishing Company Limited and “Non-Interest Trustees of the year” at the recently held 5thAfrican International Conference on Islamic Finance.

BAFI Awards, regarded as the financial industry standard for excellence, is usually based on independent research and evaluation by carefully selected judges and researchers from BusinessDay Research and Intelligence Unit.

Commenting on the awards, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of STL Trustees, Mrs. Funmi Ekundayo said: “We are super excited to be winning the Trustee of the Year award. The award reflects our culture of consistently creating value for our esteemed clients and all our stakeholders.

It is gratifying to note that STL Trustees has won this award back-to-back since its inception – this is the fourth time we are winning it. What the award does for us is that it keeps us on our toes to keep providing best in class professional services to our esteemed and ever supportive clients. So, we want to say a big thank you to BusinessDay for encouraging us and for keeping us on our toes to continue to innovate. We also thank our clients and partners for their continued trust and confidence in our brand. We promise not to rest on our laurels but to continue to improve and reinvent ourselves for greater impact as we deliver superior trusteeship services across board”, she added.

STL Trustees has continued to distinguish itself in the Nigerian corporate trusteeship industry through innovative and superior service offerings. The company provides private, public, and corporate trust services. For the past three decades, the company’s growth has been exceptional, making it one of the country’s fastest-growing capital market operators within the Trusteeship sub-sector.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

