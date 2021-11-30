Proper Management of Human, Animal, Environmental Health Vital for Economic Devt, Say Experts

Bennett Oghifo

Some experts have stressed the importance of proper integration and management of the intersect of human, animal and environmental health, generally known as One Health, for social economic development of the society.

Opinions on the concept of One Health and how it benefits humanity were presented at a media cafe for journalists covering science, health,agriculture and environment, a virtual event, organised recently by the One Health Research, Education and Outreach Centre in Africa (OHRECA).

The media cafe was moderated by Mr. Dan Aghan, Executive Secretary of Media for Environment, Science, Health and Agriculture (MESHA), an association of science journalists and communicators,

The experts were: Dr. Hung Nguyen, co-leader of the Animal and Human Health Program at the International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI); Bernard Bett, a veterinarian with postgraduate training in epidemiology, co-leads research on emerging infectious diseases at ILRI; Delia Randolph, an epidemiologist and veterinarian with 20 years of experience in developing countries; and Athman Mwatondo, a medical epidemiologist with Kenya’s Ministry of Health.

The goal of OHRECA is to improve the health of humans, animals and ecosystems through capacity building, strengthening of local, regional and global networks and provision of evidence-based policy advice on One Health in sub-Saharan Africa.

The centre’s research and development activities are implemented under four themes, each having its own defined technical (scientific), capacity and policy outputs and outcomes. The four themes are: preventing emerging infectious diseases; controlling neglected zoonoses;

ensuring safe food; and reducing antimicrobial resistance.

Presenting

According to Delia Randolph, a Professor of Food Safety Systems at the Natural Resources Institute in the UK, One Health encourages intersect of three sectors – human health, animal health and environment health.

Its multi-sectoral, trans-disciplinary and collaborative nature enables it to cut across local, regional, national and global levels, said Randolph, who is also a contributing scientist at the International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI).

She said cost of zoonotic diseases control can reduce considerably with timely responses. “Surveillance and response in animal hosts can reduce costs by 90%,” adding that community engagement would increase effectiveness.

In his presentation, ‘Health investments accelerate economic development and reduce social inequities – SDGs and One Health’, Bernard Bett said, “Ending poverty and other deprivations go hand in hand with improvements on health, education, reduce inequities and boosts economic growth

“One Health contributes to: SDGs 1, 2, 3, 12, 17 (no poverty, zero hunger, good health and well-being, responsible consumption and production, partnerships)

SDGs 5, 6, 10, 15 (gender equality, water and sanitation, reduced inequality, life on land).”

Bett stated that OHRECA Objective is “to significantly enhance human, animal and environment health by: applied research for development through One Health approach; strengthening capacity in One Health; supporting One Health network initiatives, and, developing pathways from evidence to policy and practice.”

He said Performance of One Health platforms is enhanced through competency-based evaluation and training, adding that One Health platforms coordinate One Health activities in countries, but with challenges in capacity, technical, organizational, funding etc.

He said gaps are being identified using Network for Evaluation of One Health (NEOH) tool that examines: One Health thinking; One Health planning; One Health working; One Health sharing; One Health learning; System organisation and all of these lead to improved efficiency and effectiveness of One Health platforms.

Discussing ‘Institutionalizing One Health in Kenya’, Athman Mwatondo said the Zoonotic Disease Unit (ZDU) was formed between line ministries of human and animal health, and was established in 2012 through a MOU

Structural office in Kenyatta National Hospital Grounds (MOH grounds). The ZDU requires three epidemiologists, interns and other technical staff on need basis.

He said the Unit has a mission to “establish and maintain active collaboration at the animal, human, and ecosystem interface towards better prevention and control of zoonotic disease.”

The Unit focuses on outbreak investigation and response, particularly the Rift Valley fever, anthrax and the elimination of rabies. So far, there has been the epidemiological investigation of Rift Valley fever outbreak in humans and livestock in Kenya in 2018. Outbreaks of the Rift Valley fever were recorded in Wajir and Siaya counties in 2018, Murang’a from 2019 to 2021 and Isiolo in 2020 and 2021.

There was also an investigation of recurrent anthrax outbreaks in humans, livestock and wildlife from 2014 to 2017.

Creating sustainable county level One Health platforms, he said would facilitate the devolution of the One Health approach.

On rabies elimination, Mwatondo said there have been several activities which include “improving access to post-exposure prophylaxis and rabies education and awareness.”

He stated that there has been coordinated mass dog vaccinations in two pilot counties, adding that challenges in implementing the One Health approach include “difficulties in coordinating multiple partners and operationalisation difficulties such as high staff turnover.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

