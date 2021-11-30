FairMoney MFB, Holds Inaugural Investors Conference

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

Nigeria’s leading digital bank, FairMoney Microfinance Bank, held its investor’s conference recently at the Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos.

The event brought together fund managers, HNI’s, investors, fintech aggregators and Pension Fund Administrators to discuss the financial technology landscape in Nigeria, particularly its sustainability in years to come.

The digital bank highlighted that they have disbursed over N71 billion in loans so far in 2021, more than

double the amount in 2020 with a bid to drive financial inclusion in Nigeria.

The CEO and Co-Founder of FairMoney, Laurin Hainy highlighted that they successfully raised an equity round of over $40 million in April 2021, launched a N10 billion private note programme, received a microfinance bank licence from the CBN and obtained an Investment Grade Rating from Global Credit Ratings (GCR), all in one year.

He further emphasized that “the conference was conceived to provide an avenue for capital market operators, investors, fintech players, and regulators to converge on financial inclusion solutions that drive growth and deep focus on our customers.”

Another highlight of the event was a panel session with industry experts like Sonnie Ayere; GMD/CEO – DLM Capital Group, Bayo Rotimi; MD/CEO – Greenwich Merchant Bank, Nichole Yembra; Founder and Managing Partner – Chrysalis Capital, Yaw Mante;

Head, Finance – FairMoney as panelist. The session was moderated by Seun Onayiga; Head Investment Banking, West Africa – Renaissance Capital. FairMoney was incorporated in 2017 with operations in Nigeria and India. In the past 4 years of operation, FairMoney MFB has grown its customer base to over 5 million users, and 1.9 million bank accounts.

As a digital consumer & SME lender, and provider of financial services in Nigeria, Fairmoney MFB has

created a product that offers near-instant digital loans 24/7 directly via its mobile app.

The primary digital product offering covers loans in tenor from 15-days to 18 months to MSMEs and consumers. It’s end-to-end application to

loan offer process takes five minutes and is fully digital with no physical touchpoints.

