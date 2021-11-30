Design Week Lagos: The Future of Creativity and Innovation In Nigeria

The recently held Design Week Lagos themed ‘Design Revolution’ showcased the future of creativity and innovation in Nigeria just as it provided platform to promote creativity on architecture, industrial, interior, furniture, graphics design, and culture, Uzoma Mba reports

This year’s edition of Design Week Lagos themed “Design Revolution” has brought to fore the unique talent of the Nigerian creative space.

Its third edition has provided a platform for the promotion of creativity and innovation across disciplines, including architecture, industrial design, interior design, furniture design, graphics design, and culture.

It has also made Lagos and, by extension Nigeria, the centre of the regional and continental creative design with different statewide exhibitions and events that showcase the best design and a hint into what the future will bring.

In 10 days, the hybrid event provided an opportunity for talents to be discovered, creativity to be showcased, and innovation to be explored. It set the stage for an opportunity to bridge the gap between technology and creativity, setting the standard for an industry that has the potential to revolutionise the art and culture space in Nigeria.

Nigeria’s artistic history is a very rich one. From the famed Ori Olokun to the Benin Bronzes to the Igbo-Ukwu Bronzes to the ancient Kano City Walls, the wealth of creativity cannot be understated. Sadly, some of these tangible creations have been destroyed or taken away, while little is known about those who conceived and crafted them.

The current crop of creative talents from Nigeria are harnessing their rich roots, blending them with contemporary and global styles in all creative disciplines to create unique designs.

Design Week Lagos provided a much-needed avenue for these to be showcased and an opportunity for collaborators, enthusiasts, decision-makers in the industry, as well as buyers and collectors alike to be introduced to innovative designs and talented designers.

Exhibitors for the Design Kulture Exhibition include Studio Lani, Nifemi Bello, Tosin Oshinowo, Olu Amoda, Damola Rufai, Tunde Owolabi, Aga Concept, Tekura, Osaru Alile, Titilailai, Demas Nwoko, Ozioma Onuzulike, Diseye Tantua, Belevence, and Mowarin Christian.

A major highlight of the design week was the annual roundtable held by the International Federation of Interior Architects/Designers where the design community of Africa discussed the IFI Education Policy.

This series of events has done something uniquely important to the industry; it has centralised the gathering of established and aspiring creatives to cement the relevance of Nigeria and African contribution to the global creative industry.

For too long, the continent has occupied a nostalgic space, referenced as a once-upon-a-time progenitor of global creativity. In reality, the design industry in the continent never left; it rather did not get enough space at the table for global recognition. The 10-day event in Lagos has brought this to attention and has put the industry on the worldwide map.

The success of Design Week Lagos further cements Nigeria’s soft power in the continent. With the abundance of designers and creatives getting the opportunity to take centre-stage and be rightfully recognised for their contribution to the industry, there is already a lot of benefit for the people and the country. From what has been seen in the 10-days city-wide event, new creatives are ready to take centre stage in the not too distant future.

A crop of amazing designers showcased their works. The Design Kulture Student Competition, which was part of the programme, was a competition to showcase and reward Nigerian students with outstanding designs.

The competition was won by a talented Nigerian student architect whose work titled Oja Oba incorporated Yoruba architectural design with modern aesthetics.

This recognition and the opportunity that is given to young creatives to exhibit their work is a significant growth opportunity that would further encourage more young designers to continue to explore the creative design industry.

Design Week has received a lot of support locally and internationally, which is a testament to its importance in forging a unique path for Nigerian design creatives to be

This prospect and confidence in the lofty height already attained paved the way for a more defining Nigerian presence in the creative design global stage and necessitated MTN’s unwavering support for Design Lagos Week.

As clearly explained by the Sponsorship and Promotions Manager, MTN Nigeria, Njide Ken-Odogwu, the support is due to the desire to encourage young artists to find a platform for creating innovative projects.:

“MTN’s decision to support Design Week Lagos is due to the scope of the project, which encompasses the broad spectrum of arts and culture, from architecture to interior design and fashion design.

As a Nigerian company, we are passionate about African culture and are excited at any opportunity to brighten the lives of our customers. We hope that this competition will encourage young artists to find their voice in the arts and culture space leading to more innovative projects.”

