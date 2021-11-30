33 African Navies Converge on Abuja over Maritime Security

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

Thirty three African Navies and Coast Guards and representatives from six foreign partner Navies, notably, United States, Denmark and Portugal would converge on Abuja today under the auspices of the Sea Power for Africa Symposium (SPAS).

The meeting is expected to address growing security concerns especially maritime security in Africa.

Speaking at a media briefing to herald the event in Abuja, the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, who was represented by the Chief of Policy and Plans, Rear Admiral Christian Ezekobe, said the need for shared solutions and a common approach to the continent’s maritime problems prompted the initiation of a Sea Power for Africa Symposium (SPAS) by the Chiefs of Navies of Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa at the International Sea Power Symposium held at Rhode Island, United States in 2003.

He said the event would be held virtually from Tuesday, November 21 to Thursday, December, 2021.

Ezekobe said the primary objective of the event was to promote the integration of Africa’s maritime security surveillance structures in the context of a sustainable blue economy, based on a common understanding of the dynamics of maritime security threats in Africa.

He said SPAS 2021 is expected to review the current hydrographic capacities of member states towards better ocean governance.

Other objectives include addressing issues and challenges of integrating maritime domain awareness capabilities for enhanced security.

