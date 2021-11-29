Four Killed, Seven Abducted by Pirates in Bayelsa Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

Few days after the Bayelsa Security Council and the State Police Command re-imposed a 7pm to 6am curfew in its waterways, suspected Sea pirates yesterday went on rampage shooting four persons dead and abducted seven.The rampaging sea pirates cum kidnappers were said to have launched multiple ambush on some workers with the Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) in Okoroma and Ogbokiri –Akassa communities of Nembe and Brass Local Government areas of the state.

The pirates reportedly shot dead two workers of the Nigerian Agip Oil Company and a personnel of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) while the driver of their boat, an indigene of Okoroma community is still missing.

In the attack that occurred at Ogbokiri-Akassa in Brass Local Government area, six Nigerian oil workers who were doing maintenance job close to their platform were abducted and taken away by the pirates.

The NAOC workers and their security personnel were attacked at about 6am while working close to a manifold in Bayelsa.

The spokesman of the NSCDC, Bayelsa command, Ogbere Solomon, who confirmed the incident, said only one personnel of the command died in the ambush, while two others who were missing have been found and are currently receiving treatment at Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa.

He said: “Yes, our officers were ambushed and attacked by some unknown pirates while on their lawful duty of providing protection to some Agip oil Workers close to Obama manifold in Okoroma community of Nembe Local Government.

One personnel was killed while the other two that were missing have been found and are responding to treatment.”

The Youth President of the Okoroma Clan, Comrade Tarinyu Joseph, who also confirmed the incident on phone, said the indigenes of the community have mobilised and recovered the corpses of those killed and have taken those injured to the hospital. He also confirmed that the boat driver, who he identified as his brother, is still missing.

Meanwhile, some indigenes of the Okoroma community has blamed NAOC for being insensitive to the issues of security of the lives of their workers.

They claimed that the company has refused to hire gunboats to protect their workers while on official duties along the waterways and creeks of the state.

Others, however, blamed the rise in sea pirate attacks and ambush on the refusal of the indigenous security surveillance contractor’s refusal to pay the youths working with them

It was gathered from community sources that some unidentified gunmen have vowed to continue terrorising the waterways and creeks of Bayelsa until outstanding payments due them are paid by relevant security companies working with the NAOC.

Already, palpable fears and tension have gripped indigenes of Nembe and Brass Communities who have started raising awareness, warning fellow indigenes of the danger of travelling home amidst the rising insecurity.

An indigene of Okoroma, who pleaded anonymity, warned that “I will advise the Nembe to Twon or Nembe to Okpoama is becoming preferable. Or better follow the local boats from Nembe.

“ Just yesterday 27/11 /2021, as reported pirates or militants or whatever attacked Agip workers at a manifold in Obama killing all seven workers and two civil defence and the driver of the boat still missing.” I got reports that last night they struck again at Ogbokiri Akassa Kidnapping six workers doing Jetty maintenance job. I forgot to mention earlier this month they kidnapped two persons at Imbikiri town and kidnapped another two the following week at same Imbikiri. The festive seasons are here again. travel safely and if you will take my advice the Local boats from Nembe will be safest”

