Customs Intercepts N71.4m, 186 Foreign Jerk Knives in Katsina

Francis Sardauna



The Katsina Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted N71,350 million, 186 foreign jerk knives and other contraband worth N105,103,830.

The Area Acting Comptroller, DC Dalha Wada Chedi, who disclosed this Monday at a press conference, said five suspects have been apprehended in connection with the seizures.

He explained that the whooping sum of N71,350 million was intercepted at the Jibia border concealed in a Toyota vehicle driven by three persons, while the jerk knives were seized along the Jibia-Batsari road.

He said: “We intercepted N71,350 million cash concealed in ‘Ghana Must Go’ bags at the Jibia border in a Toyota vehicle driven by three persons. We arrested the suspects and deposited the money at the Katsina branch of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“Other items seized included 186 pieces of jerk knives worth N542,900, eight vehicles of different models, 281 bags of foreign rice, 498 cartons of foreign spaghetti and seven bags of foreign macaroni.

“We also intercepted 22 jerricans of foreign vegetable oil, 10 cartons of medicament diclofenac, three bags of potash, 35 cartons of foreign milky creamer, 81 kegs of petroleum products, 75 sacks of petroleum products and 37 wraps of second hand clothing, among others worth N105,103,830.00.”

