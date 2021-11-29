Buhari Commiserates With Cosmas Maduka Over Wife’s Demise

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Coscharis Group, Dr Cosmas Maduka, over the passing of his wife, Charity, urging prayers for the family at the trying period.

President Buhari, in a statement issued on Monday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, joined friends and associates of Maduka family and business group in mourning Mrs Maduka, who was the Vice President of Coscharis Group, and demonstrated virtues in managing her home and businesses effectively.

As wife, mother and partner, the President noted the strength and contributions of the matriarch to the Maduka dynasty and country at large, working as a professional teacher, caterer, administrator and, most significantly, a committed evangelist.

President Buhari, therefore, prayed that the Almighty God will receive the soul of the departed, and comfort the family.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

