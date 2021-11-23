Wabote: Duport’s 10,000bpd Modular Refinery for Completion Next Month

Emmanuel Addeh

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Mr. Simbi Wabote, has said that the Duport modular refinery is on track to be completed before the end of December 2021.

Speaking during an inspection visit to Duport Energy Park situated at Egbokor in Edo state, Wabote said the project being executed with equity contribution from the local content board would create jobs for Nigerians.

He noted that the collaboration was in tandem with the federal government’s policy of catalysing modular refining, which is geared towards increasing in-country refining of petroleum products and adding value to crude oil resources.

The executive secretary indicated that the installations and civil works at the plant as well as all mechanical works would be concluded before the 23rd of December 2021, noting that by first quarter of 2022, the gas gathering facility will also be completed.

Speaking further, the NCDMB boss hinted that local content opportunities on the project are numerous, noting that 100 per cent of the total workforce come from Nigeria.

Also speaking, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Duport Midstream Company Limited, Dr. Akintoye Akindele, reiterated that Duport Energy Park was the first “smart” energy park in the world that comprises a 10,000 barrels per day modular refinery.

In addition, he stated that the asset also comprises 60 million standard cubic feet per day gas gathering facility, a 50MW power plant and a data analysis centre.

