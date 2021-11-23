Aminu Wins 60th FirstBank Lagos Amateur Open Golf Championship

The 60th edition of the FirstBank of Nigeria Limited sponsored Lagos Amateur Open Golf Championship came to a thrilling end at the Golf Section of Ikoyi Club 1938 on Sunday with Aminu Kadir of Ilorin Golf Club emerging winner.

To emerge top in the competition, Aminu grossed a score of 14-over the Course par, playing over 54 holes to clinch the event’s coveted trophy, leaving the tournament defending champion, Tajudeen Ajayi of the golf section of Ikoyi Club 1938 in the second position.

In the third position was 2019 top-ten finisher, Gabriel Ejembi while Olusegun Emmanuel with gross score of +17 ducked in the fourth position. Shola Ogunwoye maintained his consistency in the Lagos Open with another top-five finish.

But the 60th anniversary celebration of the Lagos Open was more about Aminu, the Champion, who now eyes professional career in golf.

“My target now is the Qualifying School and I believe I will make it. That is my ambition. My victory has further given me the conviction that I will make it through Qualifying School”, Aminu said.

The special 60th anniversary celebrations of the Lagos Open also had past winners who are now Professional on the Course. Sam Njoroge from Kenya, Nigeria’s top seed, Andrew Oche Odoh, Willy Gift from Port Harcourt, were some of the professionals who took part in the competition. Gift won in the category after 4-holes playoff with Njoroge.

FirstBank’s Chief Executive Officer, Adesola Adeduntan, who was represented by Callistus Obetta pledged the bank’s continuous support for golf, saying its support golf and other sporting activities stems from the understanding that it is a major unifying force for individuals and communities, defying language, culture, religion, beliefs and social strata.

Other highlights of the four-day event was the donation of an Ambulance to Ikoyi Club 1938, N5.1m donation to Down Syndrome Foundation and Pacelli School for the Blind which also got N5.1m as part of the special anniversary celebrations of the famed Lagos Amateur Open Golf Championship.

