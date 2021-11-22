Zenith/Delta Principals’ Cup Final Now to Hold Nov 30

The final of the Delta State Principals’ Cup for all secondary schools earlier billed for Friday November 26will now take place on Tuesday November 30.

According to the Delta State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, a new date for the Grand Finale of the 2021 edition of the Zenith Bank/Delta Principals’ Cup Football Competition was fixed due to logistics reasons.

According to a statement by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr. Augustine Oghoro, the grand finale of the Principals Cup Football Competition will now take place on Tuesday, November 30, 2021at Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba.

The statement, however, regretted the inconveniences caused by the change in date because finalists are already eager to face one another in the final.

Defending Champions, School of Commerce Warri, qualified for the final of the developmental football fiesta as they were forced into a ‘marathon’ penalty shootout by Ovwor Mixed Secondary School after the full time score stood at 1-1.

In an encounter decided at the Valley Stream British Academy school pitch in Sapele, the two teams went on a scoring spree during the shootout which eventually ended with a 21-20 victory for School of Commerce.

At the Kwale Stadium, Kwale, Osadenis Mixed Secondary School had an easy ride over Alaka Grammar School, Ozoro with a commanding 4-0 victory in the second semi final encounter.

Alaka Grammar School, Ozoro will now take on Ovwor Mixed Secondary School in the Third Place match billed to take place at the same Stephen Keshi Stadium Asaba on November 30.

