Police Rescue Seven Kidnapped Pure Water Factory Workers in Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Kwara State Police Command yesterday in Ilorin said that, it had rescued seven out of the eight workers of Lafrcdeen Pure water factory in Sosoki village via Alapa in Asa Local Government Council Area of the state.

In a statement issued in Ilorin by the police command signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Mr. Ajayi Okasanmi and made available to journalists said: “Seven armed men speaking different Nigerian languages stormed one Lafrcdeen Pure water factory in Sosoki village via Alapa in Asa Local Government Council Area of the state as reported to the police by one Hadi Balogun ‘m’ and kidnapped eight workers of the factory including the owner, one Fatima Nurudeen ‘f’ and disappeared into the bush.

“On receipt of the information, the Commissioner of Police, Kwara State Command, CP Tuesday Assayomo, immediately unleashed the command’s tactical teams with the local hunters and vigilance members to the area to rescue seven victims and arrest the hoodlums.

“The efforts, however resulted in the rescue of seven out of the eight abducted workers”.

The statement added that the “command is getting close to rescuing the remaining victim who happens to be the owner of the factory and possible arrest of the kidnappers”.

The statement also said: “Another kidnapped case happened at about 2300hrs of 19/11/2021 and information was received by the police in Oke- Onigbin Divisional Police headquarters about the abduction of one Olujala Adegboja ‘m’ aged 56 years on his way back from his farm by six armed men and was led into the bush by the kidnappers. Effort by a combined team of police men, vigilance and hunters are still ongoing to liberate the victim and possibly arrest the abductors”.

The command advised the good people of the state to always be conscious of whom they share vital information about their movements with and to be security conscious at all times especially at this period when the year is running to an end.

The statement noted that, “Everybody including the good and the bad ones would want to celebrate Christmas and new year with pockets filled with money, even as they have no explainable means of livelihood. The command will not relent in her commitment in ensuring that the good people of Kwara sleeps with their two eyes closed at night and also ensure the peace and safety of the people before,during and after the yuletide.”

