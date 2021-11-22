IFC’s EDGE to Celebrate Green Building Pioneers in Nigeria

As part of its efforts to promote sustainable building practices, the International Finance Corporation’s (IFC) EDGE plans to celebrate leading property developers, housing development institutions, state governments, and investors who have pioneered EDGE Certification in Nigeria’s real estate market.

IFC in a statement said the program was scheduled for November 24, 2021 at Four Points by Sheraton, Victoria Island, Lagos, with Africa Property Investment (API) Events, a leading event and thought leadership platform, as an organising partner.

EDGE (Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies), an innovation of the IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, is a leading international green certification system. EDGE focuses on empowering developers of residential and commercial buildings to deliver resource-efficient buildings in a fast, easy, and affordable way.

EDGE is a key part of IFC’s efforts to lead a sustainable future by encouraging construction developers worldwide to build a safer climate and is currently in use in over 140 countries.

“In Nigeria, EDGE has certified projects in Lagos, Abuja, Maiduguri, and Benin City over the past four years and supported several forward-looking pioneers of green buildings to lead a profitable transformation of the country’s real estate sector. Early adopters include Alphamead Development Company, Echostone, Africa Capital Alliance, Greenage, Modern Shelter, MISA, American University, Karmod Nigeria, Sachela Limited, and Student Accommod8.

“The event would be held during the West Africa Property Investment (WAPI) Summit scheduled for Lagos from November 23rd to 24th November 2021. It will feature experiences of the EDGE Pioneers and presentations from IFC EDGE partners and housing development institutions such as the Nigeria Mortgage Refinance Company, Family Homes Fund (FHF), and housing friendly States such as Lagos.” It added.

