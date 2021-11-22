Former SWAN Presidents Call for Rohr’s Sack

Having carefully studied the bumpy journey of Super Eagles since Gernot Rohr took over as Manager, coupled with the persistent struggle of the team to put smiles in the faces of Nigerians, former Presidents of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) have concluded that the German handler of the team isn’t the calibre of coach befitting the Super Eagles.

In a statement issued by five of the past presidents of SWAN namely, Steve Alabi, Fan Ndubuoke, Sani Zaria, Olu Amadasun and Saidu Abubakar, they insisted that it was unfortunate that Eagles are struggling despite the good environment provided by the NFF for the team to flourish.

‘We must commend the Nigeria Football Federation, (NFF) for doing well in terms of providing the Super Eagles and Gernot Rohr with what they needed even as the German’s inefficiency has demeaned the good work of the NFF leadership at a period the team has never had it as good.

” Before now, it was problem of either allowances have not been paid to them or mulling how the team will travel for engagements. All these have become things of the past.

”In the past, Nigerians could be in their bedrooms and name Eagles’ first eleven – not these days,” the past SWAN leaders noted further.

They expressed sadness that these good support from the federation have not been matched with commensurable performance.

” Unfortunately too, all the attributes of the Super Eagles have vanished! Nobody, including Rohr himself can say what pattern the Eagles are playing.

Almost six years now, Rohr has been experimenting with virtually new team in every match.

” The team has no base, no speed or pattern used. This is why each time our darling Super Eagles, under Rohr are playing, Nigerians have their hearts in their mouths,” the statement said.

The SWAN leaders therefore insisted that enough was enough.

We cannot fold our arms and watch a coach who hasn’t the technical ability to handle his country’s national team lead us to the ditch.

” Our national team had, before now, been built to the status of a brand, not only for the country but for Africa. Of late, the team’s lukewarm performance, has denuded the three-time ‘African champions’ of their status of Africa’s role model as a team with character that sends shivers down the spines of opponents.

“The path the team is now taking doesn’t seem to have light at the end of the tunnel, at this critical stage which Nigerians cherish the country’s qualification for both the World Cup in Qatar next year as well as good outing in the African Cup of Nations in Cameroon.”

They demanded for the following to restore Nigerian football back to place of pride.

” Our Stand:

i. Gernot Rohr’s employers to, as a matter of urgency, dispense of his services and hire a first class coach befitting of the Super Eagles’ status.

ii. Rohr’s contractual clause should quickly be met by paying him off.

iii. Henceforth, Nigeria should oblige the country what it deserves by hiring a world-class coach for our darling team with much caution.”

