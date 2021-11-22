Buhari Seeks African Leaders’ Support for First Ladies’ Peace Initiative

Aisha Buhari elected AFLPM president

President Muhammadu Buhari has stressed the need for African leaders to support the peace initiative of the African First Ladies Peace Mission (AFLPM) to achieve a more stable continent.



President Buhari, who made this known on Monday at the opening of the 9th General Assembly of the AFLPM, held at the State House in Abuja, also enjoined all other stakeholders in the continent to join in the First Ladies’ Peace Mission to build a peaceful society.

The President, who also pledged Nigeria’s commitment to the resolutions of the mission said: “It is with great pleasure that I welcome African first ladies to Nigeria, for the 9th General Assembly of the African First Ladies Peace Mission. The importance of this assembly lies in the fact that peace has become an elusive subject that affects development in many regions of Africa.

“The activities of insurgents and banditry have led to more widespread displacement and poverty. It is not in doubt that women and children are the worst affected by the breakdown of peace. Therefore, as mothers, I believe, you are in better position to drive the processes of peace and actions where necessary.

“Indeed, I’m happy to know that your Forum has been working towards promoting peaceful coexistence within the continent in so many ways. On this note, I would like to reiterate the commitment of our government to the resolutions of this assembly and I invite other African leaders to do the same.

“I also call on stakeholders to support your efforts towards realizing the core objective of building a peaceful society” the Nigerian leader further stated.

He also congratulated the Nigerian First Lady, Aisha Buhari, for acquiring a piece of land on behalf of all First Ladies for the development of a secretariat for the Mission in Abuja.

According to him: ”It gladdens my heart to know that when completed the secretariat will serve several purposes including creating employment opportunities as well as generating income for sustainability”.

The 9th General Assembly of the AFLPM also unanimously elected the Nigerian First Lady as its new President.

In her acceptance speech, Aisha Buhari, pledged to execute her new responsibility with total commitment, urging her colleagues to work in unison towards a glorious destiny for Africa.

She said: ”With all sense of humility, I accept my election as the incoming 9th President of the African First Ladies Peace Mission.

”I want to sincerely thank all my colleagues for your continuous support and understanding and for entrusting me with this great responsibility.

”I pledge to execute my responsibility with total commitment and in accordance to the Missions laid down regulations.



”Your Excellences, Gentlemen of the Press, as you are aware, the task before us is a collective commitment hence the cooperation of all us is needed for the overall success of the African First Ladies Peace Mission.

”On my own part, I assure you that I will discharge the affairs of my office with honesty, dedication and inclusivity.

”My dear colleagues as we conclude this Summit, let history guide us to ensure that the Africa we bequeath to our children today is better than the one we inherited.

”Let us commit ourselves to working together towards achieving a glorious destiny for all Africans”.

In a brief goodwill message, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama, noted that the African continent is currently at a very critical stage of its history, when various issues are confronting its peace.

According to him: “Africa is at a critical juncture, facing so many existential challenges. This critical situation calls for decisive leadership and concerted action. Africa is battling with a COVID-19 pandemic, battling with devastating consequences of climate change, battling with the catastrophe of terrorism, battling with human and drug trafficking, irregular migration, crushing poverty, and unfortunately, the list goes on.

“Africa is struggling, Africa is bleeding profusely. We must all come together, we must act and act now. We salute you, the African first ladies, for standing up to be counted. You are a very powerful and influential group that can make a huge difference that can help to deliver the Africa we want, and the Africa we deserve”.

