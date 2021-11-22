Buhari Mourns CPM Founder, Rev Ezekiel, Senator Aluko

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, has commiserated with the families of the Founder and General Overseer of Christian Pentecostal Mission International, Rev Obiora Ezekiel, and Senator Gbenga Aluko, a politician from Ekiti State, over their passing and joined family and friends in mourning.

On the man of God, the President, in a release yesterday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, “believed the religious leader demonstrated love, peace and joy in pursuing his passion for soul-winning, and worked assiduously for the growth and spread of the gospel within and outside Nigeria, holding outreaches.”

President Buhari noted the General Overseer’s role in raising many spiritual sons, who have also moved on to mentor pastors, evangelists, and teachers, commending his vision for founding the Christian Pentecostal Mission (CPM).

He, therefore, urged prayers for the family of the departed, particularly, his wife and spiritual partner, Rev. Dr Mercy Ezekiel, praying that the Almighty God would receive the soul of the renowned evangelist.

In another statement by Adesina, Buhari, who expressed sadness over the death of Aluko on Saturday, urged family, friends and political associates to find solace in God, and the antecedents of the former lawmaker.

The President commiserated with members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), people and government of Ekiti State, on the loss of the political leader, who served his state and the nation, and was dutifully committed to improving the lot of his community.

Buhari, therefore, prayed for the repose of his soul, and comfort for the family.

