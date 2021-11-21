PDP, APC Disagree over Closure of Ekiti Schools

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Ekiti State, yesterday described the decision of the state governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi to shut public and private schools due to the National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST) as ridiculous and unreasonable.

However, the All Progressives Congress (APC) disputed the position of the main opposition party, claiming that Fayemi has not committed any crime for declaring the holiday for students while hosting the national festival.

While the PDP faulted the closure of primary and secondary schools in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Raphael Adeyanju yesterday, the APC defended Fayemi’s decision in a telephone conversation by its spokesperson, Segun Dipe.

Faulting Fayemi’s decision in its statement yesterday, Ekiti PDP said it was appalling that Ekiti children had been made to stay at home since last week just because the state is hosting NAFEST.

The statement disclosed the State Working Committee (SWC) presided over by its acting chairman, Hon Lanre Omolase unequivocally declared Fayemi’s administration as an enemy of education.

“While we are not against the celebration of our culture and tradition, it is unexplainable that a government who goes about claiming to be restoring our values in Ekiti could close schools for two weeks just because the State is holding NAFEST.”

It lamented that education, which is the pride of Ekiti and its people, had been sacrificed for a mere festival of arts and culture by the APC government ostensibly because Fayemi and his party did not value education.

It added: “Up till now, we are still unable to fathom out the reason any government will close primary and secondary schools, including private ones for two weeks simply because the Festival of Arts and Culture is holding in the State capital.

“Here in Ekiti, pupils were simply told to stay at home until further notice with no explanation from anyone.

“We wonder about the benefits of NAFEST in which the only activities that can be seen at the venue is display of wares, including used clothes and shoes, to Ekiti State such that the future of thousands of our children will be put into jeopardy.

“Most importantly, even if NAFEST has become so much a priority to Governor Fayemi and his APC government, what is the rationale behind closure of schools in other towns where the event is not being held? or is NAFEST holding in all the towns and villages in Ekiti State?

“In all these, what we have seen is a clear misplaced priority on the side of a party and government that do not care about the future of Ekiti children and by the power of God, just like all the afflictions of the Israelites, this phase too shall pass next year.”

Defending Fayemi’s decision yesterday, Dipe insisted that Fayemi has not committed any crime for declaring the holiday for students .

He said: “Let me remind the PDP that the holiday was declared to prevent students from sneaking out of schools to go and watch the cultural fiesta.

“But if they are under the custody of their parents, nothing of such would happen. Again, it is also a time for them to observe their midterm holidays, having got to the middle of the first term.

“How can they expect visitors to be cohabiting with students in hostels because the contingents are using the school hostels? There was no governor that was education-friendly like Fayemi. He was the one that removed the pupils out of tax net. These show that the governor is a caring leader.

“We all know the economic value of NAFEST. It amazes me that the PDP could be talking now after the expiration of the vacation. For Fayemi’s love for education, school enrolment has gone up, teachers’ salaries are paid regularly, they can access loans easily and they are given incentives like training and workshops to sharpen their performances.”

