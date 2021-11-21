Nigerians Charge Buhari to Sign Electoral Bill

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Relieved that the National Assembly eventually passed the much-awaited amended Electoral Bill, a cross section of Nigerians have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the bill transmitted to him by both chambers of the National Assembly at the weekend.

In separate interviews with THISDAY yesterday, they urged him not to allow the recently passed bill suffer the same setback that the previous one suffered when he refused to assent to it due to some disagreeable clauses.

A lawyer and public affairs analyst, Paschal Njoku, said the position that the federal lawmakers took was in line with the wishes of the majority of Nigerians that they represent, noting that even after assenting to a bill there is always a provision for amendment.

He said: “I know that many governors, especially of the All Progressives Congress (APC), are not happy with the direct primaries imposed on political parties by the amended bill and I believe the President will likely be on the same side with them, but that is not a reason for him not to assent to it.

“Many democracies of the world, like the United States go by direct primary. So, there may actually be nothing wrong with it, but even with his opposition, he can assent to it and then seek amendments later. We need to move forward.”

A university teacher, Tokunboh Adisa, wondered why some Nigerian leaders would refuse to do what “is right even when they know that is the right thing to do.

“I am still at a loss why the President refused to sign the Electoral Bill the last time, and I hope such will not be repeated this time around, because if care is not taken he can still hide under such flimsy excuses and refuse to sign it again but I hope that will not happen.

“I am especially concerned because the government did not get what it wanted, due to the popular outcry; otherwise they were going to shoot us on the foot by rejecting electronic transmission of result. But how can we be sure that the President will not because of that find a reason not to sign it?

“But from what I see of the people, there is determination to ensure the right thing is done and the right platform is put on ground to have a credible election. So the best thing for all of us is for him to sign the bill; it will be good for all of us.”

A Niger Delta philanthropist, Joel-Onowakpo Thomas, who is also a chieftain of APC and its House of Representatives candidate in the 2019 general election, said the direct primaries “will put an end to hijacking party structure by moneybags to enable them impose candidates on the electorate.”

Ahmad Yusuf, a human rights activist and expert in constitutional law, said for the electronic transmission of election result and the use of technology, the result of the just-concluded Anambra State governorship poll would probably be different.

Yusuf said: “The result of the Anambra State election was a shock to many people, even though the turnout was low. The use of technology, especially the electronic transmission of result and the use of BVAS machine made a lot of difference and I think we should think more of this and embrace more of technology.

“The President should sign this quickly, even though I expect an amendment to the bill soon to accommodate electronic and diaspora voting, but we will celebrate what we have for now and wish he signs immediately.”

A security expert and consultant, Prince Ehize Oribhabor, reasoned that signing the amended electoral act at this time would not only put the President in the good books of many Nigerians, but give his political party, the APC, a major campaign instrument and make the people to believe that they do not have ulterior motive on the 2023 election.

“Actually, I will say signing the electoral bill into law is in the interest of the President and the APC, his party, because refusing to sign it gives the impression that they have something they are afraid of, but signing it will give the impression that they are on the side of the people. So, if I were in his shoes I will sign it without delay,” Oribhabor said.

In 2019, the Director-General (DG) of the Progressives Governors’ Forum, Salihu Mohammed Lukman, supported the direct primaries for selecting parties’ candidates for elections. Lukman works directly under Alhaji Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, one of the governors vehemently opposing the direct primary mode today.

Lukman supported the direct primary mode when he wrote in a book titled, ‘Power of Possibility and Politics of Change in Nigeria’ that: “The announcement that the party (APC) would resort to direct primary in the selection of candidates elicited excitement among APC members.

“Perhaps because of its potential to trigger some fundamental changes in the political landscape, ostensibly towards shifting the locus of power from gatekeepers to party membership, the widespread interests the decision for direct primary generated both within the party and in the general public were as contentious as they were predictable.

“In simple terms, there were expectations of possible changes in the dynamics of leaders-members relationships within the political party’s governance framework. It is a governance framework that encourages the monetisation of candidates’ selection across all parties, which is much despised by party members and the public, but also painfully costly to aspirants and candidates. The rationale for direct primary based on expanding the democratic space for membership participation is hardly contestable all things considered.”≠≠

