Mudiame University to Offer Employment to all Outstanding Students as School Resumes Q1 2022

Mudiame University, Irrua (MUI) will offer employment to outstanding students under an Employment Guaranty Policy (EGP) as the school plans to begin full academic session in the first quarters of next year.

Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Ernest Izevbigie said the policy is backed by the parent organisations of the university; Mudiame International Limited, an oil and gas servicing company and Mudiame Wielding Institute.

Stating that the university’s admission is currently on and open to prospective students, Izevbigie noted that the EGP is further strengthened by the local and international network of the institution, which is aiming to bridge the gap between the academic field and the industry.

“MUI will do an industrial needs assessment and reflect them in its curricular development, and research and development activities. MUI is member of a conglomerate (organisation) composed of many companies and subsidiaries (Mudiame International Limited, Mudiame Welding Institute etc) with national and global partners.

Mudiame Welding Institute, which is part of the University, is currently training students sponsored by Shell Nigeria Limited in welding technology, scaffolding, ridging etc.

I “The parent organisations have succeeded in addressing the challenges in the Oil and Gas sector. They have improved the standards for the construction sector and have extended that to the Aviation industry, for calibration equipment for the Nigerian Airforce and other aviation companies,” Izevbigie said.

According to him, the backdrop makes it easier for the University to leverage on extant and new local and international cooperation to complement materials presented in classrooms with hands on training in the work/practical settings for students.

Izevbigie noted that the EGP for all first-class-honours graduates is effective with the first graduation class, adding that the initiative is novel because it applies to all not few as obtains currently globally.

“Therefore, I dare every qualified candidate seeking admission to take the MUI EGP challenge by coming to MUI.

Izevbigie said lectures would begin in the middle of January 2022, stressing; “we strongly encourage students to apply for admission.

“We have 13 departments and 15 undergraduate programmes. Under the School of Engineering and Technology, the programmes include Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Computer Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Food Science and Technology, Materials and Metallurgical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering. Under the school of Entrepreneurship and Management, we are offering, Accounting and Finance, Business Administration and Entrepreneurship and Economics while at the School of Science and Information Technology, we are offering, Chemical Sciences, Chemistry, Information Technology, Computer Science, Software Engineering, Life Sciences, Mathematics, Physical Sciences with electronics and Biotechnology,” he said.

