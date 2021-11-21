Getfitng Unveils Angel Smith as Brand Ambassador, Introduces Online Order of Waist Trimmer

With the unveiling of Big Brother Naija Season 6 finalist Angel Smith as its latest brand ambassador, maker of premium brand waist trimmer, Getfit Technologies Limited, has announced that its customers can order their waist trimmers online without necessarily travelling to its outlets or calling any of the approved distributors.

According to the post on its Instagram handle,“Customers can now order from the website, www.getfit.ng and get N1, 200 discount, or order via our simplified web application, m.getfit.ng/instagram, and get N1, 200 discount, too. Our website has more product explanation but our simplified web application is very easy to order on.”

The post also disclosed the new payment options thus: “Pay in dollars. We accept Zelle, Paypal and Wire transfers. We have very good Zelle rates.”

The new developments are coming at a time Getfitng is aggressively pushing its new waist trimmer, Getfit 3.0, which according to Adekemi Oladipo, the CEO of Getfit technologies, is an upgraded version with improved thermogenesis.

“Technology keeps evolving and at Getfitng we are very keen on providing the best waist trainers that are very effective at reducing belly fat. The minute a new tested technology emerges we hop on it to ensure our customers get quicker results and improve their self-esteem,” she affirmed.

Explaining the reason behind the widespread popularity of the Getfitng brand, Oladipo avowed that customers who have been using their brand achieved their body goals within two weeks.

Said she: “We have very few cases of those who fell short of their goals, and we discovered after consultation with them that they were not consistent in usage. Some use their waist trimmers once every two weeks.”

Oladipo added: “We recommend users to combine Getfit waist trimmer with exercise for three hours; and for those who cannot, we recommend wearing it for about seven hours daily alongside other instructions given to them.”

