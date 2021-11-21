All Roads Lead to AFRIMA

Music stars and fans from all parts of Africa will be convening at Eko Hotels and Suites for the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) award ceremony holding today. The award is the most prominent on the continent that recognises and rewards creative talents.

This year, over 8,800 songs were received as entries and were screened down to 400 songs by the Jury into continental and regional categories cutting across African talents and creatives living on the continent and in the Diaspora.

Winners of the 38 categories will be rewarded at the event tonight, hosted jointly by South African actress, model and presenter, Pearl Thusi and British-Congolese comedian, presenter and actor, Eddie Kadi. The Red-carpet event will be hosted by Cameroonian television personality, Pamela Happi also known as Miss P and celebrity Video Jockey, VJ Adams.

In partnership with the African Union Commission (AUC), AFRIMA 2021 will be broadcast live on 84 television stations in 109 countries.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

