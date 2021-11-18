TalentQL Launches AltSchool Africa for Young Africans

Ugo Aliogo and Shalom Uzochukwu

TalentQL has announced the launch of its new initiative known as AltSchool Africa, a programme where individuals, starting from secondary school graduates, looking to build a career in technology, could earn a top-rated diploma in software engineering within a year.

AltSchool Africa is structured around a comprehensive curriculum designed to impart the knowledge required to gain employment as a qualified software engineer without the rigours of a traditional four-year undergraduate degree programme. Students can take advantage of a flexible study schedule to complete all the modules while attending to their existing professional and personal commitments.

Designed to be beginner-friendly for students, the programme is open to candidates with no prior knowledge or experience in Software Engineering. For easy specialisation, the AltSchool Africa programme is divided into three certification tracks; Front-End Engineering, Back-End Engineering, and Cloud Engineering. Participants can specialize after the first couple of months of intensive training learning about the basics of Software Engineering.

Speaking on the launch of AltSchool Africa, the founder of TalentQL, Adewale Yusuf stated, “We are very excited to be introducing Alt School Africa to the continent. Our mission at TalentQL has always been to decentralise and democratise opportunities for African Talents, and this is just another way we are fulfilling that mission. We are empowering individuals interested in a career in tech with a solid foundation that will enable them gain access to a truly global spectrum of tech jobs thereby and competitive salaries.”

AltSchool Africa is affiliated with reputable higher institutions across the continent to ensure the credibility of the Diploma certificate that will be issued to students at the end of the program. One of such institutions is Michael and Cecilia Ibru University (MCIU).

Speaking on the partnership, the Vice-Chancellor, MCIU, Professor Ibiyinka Fuwape, expressed excitement on the launch of AltSchool Africa.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

