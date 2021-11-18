Stanbic IBTC provides N6.7b facility for BAZE University Teaching Hospital

Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, has underscored its desire to help build robust education and health care systems in the country by providing funding for the building of BAZE University Private Teaching Hospital in Abuja.

At the commissioning of the teaching hospital, the Bank stated that the N6.7 billion facility provided to the university was a business decision that tied in with its commitment to help foster a robust educational sector and help build a sustainable health ecosystem that would enhance quality health services in the nation.

The 200-Bed private university teaching hospital building would help the institution produce world-class health professionals that would plug the manpower shortage in the sector as the hospital is set to provide approximately, 4,000 – 5,000 direct and indirect jobs. According to the Bank, equally important is that the hospital would be a great addition to the health sector and help improve access to quality healthcare for thousands of Nigerians on a daily basis while also creating employment opportunities.

Stanbic IBTC also sponsored the BAZE University Cultural Day Ceremony, which formed part of the activities lined up to mark the institution’s 10th anniversary.

In an interview at the event, Dr Demola Sogunle, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, stated that the Bank was delighted to have been given the opportunity not to only finance the building of the private teaching hospital but also to be accorded the honour to sponsor part of the school’s activities to mark the celebration of a remarkable decade-long journey.

“At Stanbic IBTC, we believe that education and health are pivotal to sustainable economic development. As such, it is our corporate duty to support the sectors whichever way we can. We are delighted that this prestigious university took advantage of our facility as well as included us to be part of its private hospital commissioning and its 10th-anniversary celebrations. We hope it continues to strive to provide quality education and healthcare for Nigerians,” Sogunle said.

The commissioning of the BAZE University Private Teaching Hospital was held alongside the institution’s 7th and 8th convocation ceremonies, and its 10th year anniversary celebrations, which took place from 17-23 October. Dignitaries in attendance included Dr Demola Sogunle, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC and Remy Osuagwu, Executive Director, Business and Commercial Clients, Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, amongst others.

While delivering a speech at the ceremony, Professor Tahir Mamman, Vice-Chancellor of BAZE University, commended Stanbic IBTC for its contributions. According to the Vice-Chancellor, the kind support of Stanbic IBTC helped actualise the building of the hospital. Mamman also thanked Stanbic IBTC for its contributions to making the anniversary ceremonies and commissioning of the hospital a success. He added that such support would go a long way to enhance the well-being of the school and Nigeria in general.

Stanbic IBTC will continue to support similar initiatives and events that recognise landmarks in the Nigerian educational system, Demola assured.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

