Orjiako Steps Down as Seplat Chairman, to Exit May 2022 after AGM

Eromosele Abiodun

Seplat Energy Plc yesterday announced the decision of its Chairman, Dr. A.B.C. Orjiako to step down as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the company.

The company in a statement stated that in order to facilitate an orderly transition, Orjiako would remain as Chairman until the next Annual General Meeting (AGM) in May 2022, when an Independent Chairperson would take over.

According to the statement, “Dr A.B.C. Orjiako is the co-founder and pioneer of Seplat Energy. Since 2009, as Chairman of the Seplat Energy Group, Orjiako has taken the Company through a number of acquisitions and was the driving force behind Seplat Energy becoming the first and only Nigerian corporate to dual list on the Nigerian Stock Exchange and the Main Board of the London Stock Exchange in 2014.

“The Board of Seplat Energy thanked its Chairman for his strategic vision, drive and limitless energy to create Nigeria’s leading indigenous independent energy company.”

The statement also quoted the outgoing Seplat Energy Chairman to have said: “The past twelve years at Seplat Energy have been exhilarating for me. As Chairman, I am proud that the Board, Management and entire Staff of Seplat Energy were able to achieve several enviable milestones and exceptional successes, notably the acquisition of eight oil and gas assets, expansion of the Oben and development of the ANOH gas plants and the dual listing on both the Nigerian and London Stock Exchanges – a first by a Nigerian company.”

“While there were challenges along the way, we overcame these by the special grace of God, the outstanding performance and professionalism of each member of the board and management, and the sterling efforts of our staff.

“I will continue to give my utmost energy and commitment to the Company until I step down from the Board at the next AGM,” he said.

Also, a Senior Independent Director of Seplat Energy Plc, Mr. Basil Omiyi commented: “On behalf of all members of the Board, I would like to thank Dr A.B.C. Orjiako for his immense contribution as a co-founder and Chair of Seplat Energy since inception.”

“He has been Chairman during both exciting and challenging times, and his dedication has been constant throughout. The Board and Management look forward to working with him during the transition period and we will miss his insight, expertise and leadership when he finally steps down in May,” Omiyi said.

Seplat Energy in the statement added that its Chairman’s decision to step down and be replaced by an Independent Chairperson was a testament to the strong corporate governance and best practices he instilled in the Board.

