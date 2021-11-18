FIFA Admits Reviewing S’Africa’s Appeal for Replay with Ghana

FIFA confirmed yesterday that it is reviewing South Africa’s formal complaint to replay their Group G World Cup qualifier 1-0 defeat against Ghana on Sunday.

SAFA CEO Tebogo Motlanthe confirmed they had made a “formal complaint” immediately after the match at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

In addition, former referee Ace Ncobo claimed that a staggering 89.3% of incorrect decisions from referee Maguette Ndiaye went against Bafana Bafana.

Ghana were awarded a controversial penalty in the 33rd minute after Leicester City defender Daniel Amartey was adjudged to have been fouled.

“Yes, I can confirm that we acted immediately by registering (a complaint) with the match commissioner last night,” Motlanthe told Kickoff.com.

“The penalty issue, from where I was seated, it didn’t look legit. It is sad that referees decide the games at this level.

“Having seen what the team went through it is disheartening and we salute the Technical Team and the players for showing the fighting spirit despite the match officials’ conduct.”

FIFA confirmed in a statement that they were in the process of reviewing the official complaint by SAFA.

“FIFA has received a complaint from the South African FA in relation to this matter and will review it. Please understand we cannot comment further at this stage.,” A FIFA official said.

Bafana were previously involved in a replay during a 2018 World Cup qualifier against Senegal after the referee was found guilty of match manipulation.

