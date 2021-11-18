Cormart Expands Export Business to Ghana, Cameroon

Ugo Aliogo and Lawal Kehinde

Cormart Nigeria Limited has announced the expansion of its export business to Ghana and Cameroon.

A statement by the company said the development was in line with Cormart’s strategy to become a major player across West Africa, by increasing its efforts in exports to neighbouring countries.

The statement hinted that Cormart had commenced exportation with its adhesive glue, Vinkobond, and will continue exportation of many products across several industries.

The Managing Director, Cormat Nigeria Limited, Martin Middernacht, said: “Our main focuses are the brewery and beverage industry, the food industry, the furniture and construction industry and the paint Industry. We have started exporting casein glue and other chemicals proudly made in Nigeria for the brewery and beverage industry to Ghana, and we are working on getting many more products into the Ghanaian market.”

Cormart’s Breweries and Beverage Chemicals department, Business Manager, Clement Gbala, commented on Cormart’s objective in the region, noting that in realizing the company’s objective of becoming a regional player, they would retain Nigeria as the production hub for their activities.

“However, we will continue to export to Cameroon and Ghana and very soon, Niger, Mali and Benin. We currently have different partnerships, and are working to get more partners to bolster our manufacturing capabilities,” he said.

Cormart’s General Manager, Dr. Johannes Flosbach, revealed the company’s objective to expand its export capabilities.

“We want to take advantage of the new African Free Trade Agreement. The goal has been to get our products out to neighboring markets and become a major player across West Africa,” he added.

