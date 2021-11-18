8, 000 Benefits from Total Energies’  Free Health Intervention in Rivers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

About 8, 000 people would benefit from the 2021 mass free healthcare intervention organised by Total Energies Exploration and Production Nigeria Limited (TEPNG) for its host Oil Mining License (OML) 58 communities.

The Deputy Managing Director, Joint Venture Asset, Mr. Guillaume Dulout, in his remarks at the opening ceremony of the programme yesterday, at Erema General Hospital, in Ogba/Ndoni/Egbema Local Government Area of Rivers State, noted the event as 2021 NNPC/TEPNG Mass Free Health Programme.

Dulout said that the healthcare outreach is part of the multinational company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) for its host communities.

Represented by Nnamdi Ahiamadu, Manager, Communication Relations Offshore and Port Hatcourt at Total, Dulout, said the free health programme is in fulfillment of the United Nation Sustainable Development Goal (SDG).

According to Duluot: “The mass free health programme, which we didn’t do last year as a result of global COVID-19 pandemic, we have decided to restart it even though this pandemic has not been erased out completely. But with little ease we have both internationally and national we have decided to start, so that people can assess the programme and have time to be treated.

“From the statistics I have heard from the facilitators, it is already something of joy that in two days we have these numbers of people diagnosed, treated and service conducted on them.

“Our commitment to this project, coming to do this healthcare delivery is also part of our CSR in fulfilling United Nation’s SDG number three, which ensured that people have good health and good well being for ages of people.

“So what we are doing is to bring good health closer to the people, so people can have better health and well-being. Is part of our CRS in partnering with the communities in several ways and health you know is important?

Infrastructure is made for human beings and if there are no people to enjoy the infrastructure then it has no value. So this intervention is to help people live better life to enjoy other facilities in form of infrastructure and otherwise.”

Duluot said: “There are two hospitals in Egi: Erema General Hospital and Egi Cottage Hospital in Obagi. We are going to give that priority, reactivate them to full functionality in the coming year.

“Beyond these as well, we have identified key health centers from Akabuka, Ogbogu, Erema, there is one we are about to complete in Akabuta. These health centres we give them maximum support to function optimally so that when we do this type of intervention, we can be to access medical facility or follow up from the activities of this programme.”

He further urged its host communities on the “need for peace, security, we are environment that people can work freely to be able to deliver programmes. We should embrace peace, good neighbours with the company and among ourselves.”

He disclosed that after the ten days healthcare delivering in Erema, “we will be moving to Ahoada where we continue the intervention for the next five days.”

Earlier, in his address, the Director, Medical Services F-Duos Integrated Healthcare, facilitators of the health programme, Dr. Akubuike Okara, disclosed that “in the past two and half days of this 2021 mass free health programme, F-Dous medical team, has attended to 824 people.

“About 72 patients have been identified for surgery while 35 of them have already been operated on. Over 250 patients had eye screening for reading glasses and 94 eye patients given medications for various eye conditions. It is therefore projected that by the end of this misdion, over 8, 000 people would have been treated by the medical team.”

Dr Okara said attendance of the programme are from Imo, Abia, Delta, Edo, Bayelsa and most LGAs of Rivers State.

However, beneficiaries of the healthcare intervention, expressed joy, saying that Total has restored back their health. Mr Ojo Godstime whose two children benefited from the free surgery thanked God for the successful process and commended Total for coming to their aid when hopes are lost.

