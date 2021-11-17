NUC Approves PG, Additional Undergraduate Programmes at SSU

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved postgraduate programmes and 16 additional undergraduate programmes at Sokoto State University.

In a statement, the University Information Officer, Zayyanu Shehu, quoted the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Sani Mohammed Dangoggo, saying that the development followed the commission’s successful resource verification visit.

The statement further disclosed that the NUC had in a letter dated November 8, 2021, signed by its Director of Academic Planning, Dr. N. B. Saliu, on behalf of the Executive Secretary, Professor Abubakar Rasheed, considered and approved the establishment of postgraduate programmes for the university, with effect from the 2021/2022 academic session.

In a related development, the commission also approved 16 additional undergraduate programmes for the university.

Reacting to the development, Dangoggo said the outcome of the visit did not come to them as a surprise. He promised that the efforts would continue to be geared towards making the university an enviable institution.

Prof. Dangoggo further explained that the university was established in 2009 and commenced academic activities in 2013. It is currently offering 23 undergraduate programmes with full accreditation.

The VC thanked the commission for its continued efforts towards maintaining the standard of university education in the country.

Dangoggo has similarly expressed the institution’s warm appreciation to the visitor to the university, Governor Aminu Tambuwal, for his unflinching support towards uplifting the university’s standard, in particular, and the education sector of the State as a whole.

He specifically applauded the commitment of the Dean, School of Postgraduate Studies, Prof. Aminu Salihu Mika’ilu, Deans of the Faculty and the entire members of staff towards the success of the exercise.

