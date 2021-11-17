NDEP Bags NIPR CSR Award

Peter Uzoho

Niger Delta Exploration & Production (NDEP) through its subsidiary, Niger Delta Petroleum Resources Limited (NDPR), has received the ‘Excellent Public Relations Award’, by the Rivers State Chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) in recognition of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

The award presented to the oil firm at the recent 2021 State Conference/Annual General Meeting of the NIPR Rivers State Chapter in Port Harcourt, was for NDPR’s Host Community Development Trust through which it had contributed to the economic and social development of its host communities over the years.

“We are honoured by this award from NIPR”, Managing Director of NDEP, Mr. ‘Gbite Falade, was quoted in a statement to have said.

“We are also encouraged by this recognition to continue with our initiatives and social Investments aimed at positively impacting our ever-supportive host communities”, he added.

NDPR pioneered the Community Development Trust (CDT) in 2002 as a vehicle for meaningful community development initiatives through dedicated funding from its operations and has to date invested about N2.2 billion on various CSR initiatives in its host communities.

