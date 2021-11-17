Lagos Police Arrests 12 for Murder of CSP Abonde

Sunday Ehigiator

The Lagos State Police Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, has revealed that it has arrested 12 suspects in connection with the gruesome murder of the late Operations Officer of the Lagos State Command, CSP Kazeem Abonde, who was killed on September 23, 2021 during a raid on criminal hideouts at Ajao Estate, Lagos.

In a statement yesterday, by the state’s Police Spokesperson, CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, the arrest of one Ismaila Abdullahi Haruna aged 23 years and 11 other suspects was made possible as a result of a four-week intensive, but diligent investigation carried out by crack detectives of the command.

According to the statement, “The suspects, who confessed to the crimes of conspiracy to commit murder, murder, attempted murder and willful damage were arrested in their criminal hideouts in Lagos and Nasarawa States where they were hibernating to evade arrest after the dastardly act.

“During interrogation, the suspects gave a blow-by- blow account of how the brutal attack on the deceased police officer and other injured police officers was carried out and the criminal roles each played. Their arrest was facilitated by credible, actionable intelligence.

“All the suspects will be arraigned at the Yaba Magistrate Court on Wednesday 17th November, 2021.”

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, had in a press release issued on September 24, 2021 vowed to arrest all suspects involved in the attack on the policemen and killing of the deceased officer on the day of the incident.

The CP, while thanking the bereaved family and other members of the public for their patience, understanding and support, has equally vowed to ensure diligent prosecution of the case.

The Police, therefore, sought further cooperation of members of the public particularly the Command’s strategic partners by giving additional information that could lead to the arrest of other suspects still at large.

