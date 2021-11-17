Edo School Gets Lift with Sickbay, Audio-visual Library

The victory alumni association worldwide of Victory Primary School in Oredo local government area of Edo State has donated an audio-visual library and a sickbay to its alma mater.

A member of the alumni association, Andrew Agenmonmen, donated the facility on behalf of the association at the launch of the audio-visual library, sickbay and Dame Agatha Agenmonmen 2021 annual prize for mathematics quiz for primary school pupils in Benin City.

Speaking at the inauguration of the facility, Agenmonmen, a student of class 1982 of the school, said the gesture was to invest in the future, adding that a better foundation laid for pupils would go a long way to determine what they become in time to come.

Ozavize Salami, Executive Chairman of the Edo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), commended the alumni association for the support just as she said the initiative was in line with what the Edo State government is doing under the Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation (EdoBEST) programme to support teaching and learning.

Salami, represented by Jerry Ogah, an official of the board, said, “We are extremely excited that the alumni have decided to support us. As we know, teaching and learning in schools are not what we will leave for the government alone,” Salami said.

Kessignton Osifo, Head of Local Government Administration and acting chairman of Oredo LGA, in his remarks, said, “This is a paradigm shift, and it is in our vision for the transformation of education in Edo State which is the EdoBEST.

Meanwhile, schools that won the mathematics quiz competition conducted among public primary school pupils in Oredo LGA are Government Model Primary School with a cash prize of N30,000, Community Primary School clinched (N20,000), and Victory Primary School with (N10,000) prize came second and third, respectively.

