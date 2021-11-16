INEC Registers New 4,167,547 Voters

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), yesterday, gave an update on the ongoing continuous voters registration exercise, said to have surpassed over four million new registrants.

In an updated website, the commission said new registrants were 4,167,547.

According to INEC, the completed online & physical registration as at Monday, November 15, was 1,737,618.

Giving further details on gender specifications, INEC said 882,624 male completed registration, while 854,994 female completed theirs.

The commission further stated that Persons Living With Disability were some 17,619, who completed registration.

On the type of registration, the commission said it consisted of online, which was 684,822, and physical, put at 1,052,796.

Within, the youth category, INEC said between 18 and 34 years Nigerians registered, representing a total of 1,241,610.

