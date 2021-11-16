Gbajabiamila Declares Seat of Deceased Member Vacant

House observes one minute silence for late Vanguard reporter, Salem

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, at the plenary Tuesday declared the seat of deceased member who represented Akure South/Akure North Federal Constituency of Ondo State, Hon. Adedayo Omolafe, vacant.

Gbajabiamila, while declaring the seat vacant, said the vacancy is as a result of the death of Omolafe on August 16, 2021, which was announced at the plenary on September 14, 2021.

He also said the notification is in fulfillment of section 68 (2) of the constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 and for the records.

By this declaration, the House is required to notify the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) after which it would schedule the conduct of a by-election to fill the vacant seat.

Meanwhile, the lawmakers observed a minute silence for the late Vanguard reporter, Tordue Henry Salem, at the commencement of the plenary session.

The late journalist was formally declared missing on October 13, while the police confirmed his death last Friday. Salem was until his death, the Vanguard Newspaper reporter with the House of Representatives of the National Assembly.

A member, Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai, who offered prayers for the soul of the deceased, described him as a communication icon.

