Why BON Awards is Honouring Madam Kofo, Chico Ejiro

Vanessa Obioha

As the Best of Nollywood awards heads to Kogi again for its 12th edition, organisers have announced that veteran actress, Abiola Atanda popularly known as ‘Madam Kofo’; the MultiChoice Africa Magic brand; and the late Nollywood titan, Chico Ejiro, will be specially recognised.

The founder of the Pan-Nigerian awards, Mr Seun Oloketuyi, in a statement underscored the importance of celebrating Nollywood icons and brands.

“Not only does this encourage the spirit of growth in the industry, but we would also be doing these three parties a major disservice if we do not recognise them,” he said.

Atanda, whose acting career has spanned over five decades, is one of the actresses who worked with the late quintessential Hubert Ogunde. She started her career while in secondary school, acting in stage plays before joining the theatre group of Ogunde and later migrating to the small screen.

“A thespian with both stage and screen presence, Madam Kofo, worked with the likes of the late Hubert Ogunde and is today still relevant. Such a woman deserves all the accolades,” said Oloketuyi.

He added that the Africa Magic brand is another underserved brand.

“Nollywood of today owes a lot to that brand, and because it is an organisation, we many times forget to give them the credit they deserve, which is why we have deemed it fit to recognise them and say thank you for their contributions to the industry.”

For Ejiro, who died last year, Oloketuyi said that the award is to help people remember his tremendous contribution to the industry

Scheduled for December 11 in Lokoja, Oloketuyi said that Governor Yahaya Bello, who is hosting the awards for the second time, has promised to treat stars, guests and other industry professionals in a show like no other.

